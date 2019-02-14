Paris Hilton feels ''flattered'' when she sees ''replicas'' of her past outfits, especially A-Listers who have copied the silver chainmail mini-dress she donned for her 21st birthday.
The 37-year-old star loves people using her as inspiration for their wardrobe choices - especially the silver mini-dress she donned for her 21st birthday, which has since been copied by Kendall Jenner and Blake Lively.
Paris told the New York Post newspaper: ''As soon I put that dress on, I knew it was iconic.
''I'd never seen anything like it before, and it was so me. So to see so many people using it as inspiration is just the best. Even just on Instagram, I've seen so many replicas. And a lot of girls wore it for Halloween last year.
''Imitation is the highest form of flattery. I mean, it's the ultimate birthday dress. Everybody should wear that dress on their birthday.''
The heiress-turned-mogul appeared at New York Fashion Week's Alice + Olivia presentation at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on Monday (11.02.19), where she claimed to have always understood the importance of social media.
She explained: ''As a businesswoman and a brand, I get it. I predicted this a long time ago.
''Yes, it's changed things immensely, [but] I think it's brought it to a whole other level. Right now, it's what people want to do: they want to post things and have a beautiful backdrop.
''I've met so many young designers - all these teenagers - and I wear their things and always tag them, and they'll say, 'You changed my life, I got like a million orders from you.' It's really cool that people can use that platform in a positive way to build a brand.''
