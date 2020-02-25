Paris Hilton thinks ending her engagement was the ''best decision'' she has ever made.

The 39-year-old DJ split from Chris Zylka in November 2018 after two years together and she's admitted their relationship never felt ''right'' so when she looks for love again, it will need to be with someone ''perfect''.

Asking if calling off their engagement was a difficult decision, she replied: ''No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right.

''I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.''

The blonde beauty ''feels good'' being single because she doesn't feel controlled or worried about being embarrassed by her partner.

She told the new issue of Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''It feels good to not have someone controlling me.

''With dating certain people, [there's the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me.

''I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I'm independent.''

The former 'Simple Life' star feels ''very proud'' that she's inspired a culture of influencers and online stars.

She said: ''I love that I was so ahead of my time and created this entire new genre and way of living life and making a living. Anyone with a phone can make their own brand.

''Whatever talents they have, they can use that platform to build a business. I feel very proud. Imitation is the highest form of flattery.''

Paris also reflected on her long friendship with Kim Kardashian West and admitted she's very ''proud'' of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star.

She said: ''We have conversations about it. She travelled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories.

''What she's said is, 'I really appreciate everything I've learned from you,' and we just always talk [about] how proud of each other we are because we've known each other since we were little girls.

''She's sweet and kind and brilliant. I'm so proud of her and impressed with her becoming a lawyer; it's incredible that she's using her voice and her platform to help others.''

Read the full interview with Paris in the April issue of Cosmopolitan, which goes on sale on Thursday (27.02.20).