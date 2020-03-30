Paris Hilton has delayed the release of her YouTube Originals documentary.

The 38-year-old businesswoman was due to release her documentary, 'This Is Paris', on the video streaming platform in May, but has chosen to postpone the release of the flick because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary was supposed to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival next month before getting a limited theatrical release, but as the festival has been postponed and cinemas have been shut down, Paris has decided to hold off on releasing the film to YouTube until further notice.

In an Instagram Live, Paris confirmed: ''We have delayed the release of my film.

''It was supposed to debut at [the Tribeca Film Festival] and go into theatres afterwards, but because Tribeca is delayed, and the theatres are not open, we decided it was best to wait, because it's an incredible film and I'm so proud of it.''

Meanwhile, Paris recently claimed she feels like she's been ''playing a character'' all of her life, and said it was ''hard'' to open up for the documentary.

She explained: ''I've never done anything like this in my life. In this film I discuss things I've never discussed before. I hope that people are going to see who I truly am. It follows me in my real life, everything I've done before was me playing a character. I was talking about things that are very hard to talk about. It was an amazing experience but it was very scary. I was freaking out.''

And the former 'Simple Life' star also said she wants to live forever, because she thinks she'd be bored if there was ''nothing'' to do after death.

She said: ''Death scares me because I don't know what happens.

''I just don't want it to be nothing because that would be so boring.

''I'm trying to figure out a way - freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill - so people could live forever, like that movie 'Death Becomes Her'.''