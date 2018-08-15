Paris Hilton has pushed back her wedding.

The 37-year-old socialite was set to tie the knot with her beau Chris Zylka in just three months' time but she's reportedly decided to delay their nuptials because she wants more time to plan their big day to ensure it's a moment she'll remember for life.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''They were all set to get married in November. But they have pushed it to May. She wanted more time to plan.''

Despite making some last-minute changes to the date, the blonde bombshell is still planning to host the wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Paris was initially keen to have a ''winter princess'' wedding because she wanted it to reflect Chris' proposal on the ski slopes of Aspen, Colorado, back in January.

A source said: ''Paris loves a party and wants this one to be the most memorable yet. She is planning to have icicles everywhere. It will be a real winter wonderland.''

However, that theme may now need to be scrapped as it'll be too hot in May.

Regardless of what theme the couple go for, it's likely that fans will get to catch a glimpse of the wedding as the former 'Simple Life' star recently admitted she and the 33-year-old actor have received multiple offers for a reality show about their preparations for their big day, the ceremony itself and the aftermath.

She said: ''We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe.''

Paris has been trying to keep details about her wedding close to her chest but she has promised that her dress is very ''elegant'' and the ceremony will be small.

She explained when asked how many people she was planning to invite: ''It's going to be very hard [to narrow down the guest list] because I have friends from all around the world. It's going to be a hard choice or else I'll have like a million people there.''

Paris and Chris began dating in 2016.