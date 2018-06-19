Paris Hilton says ''life is too short'' for her to worry about Lindsay Lohan.

The 37-year-old reality star is engaged to actor Chris Zylka, and while she's revealed that her long-time showbiz pal Kim Kardashian West will receive an invite to her big day, Paris doesn't want the 'Mean Girls' actress to attend her nuptials.

Asked whether she intended to invite Lindsay to her wedding, Paris replied: ''If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all.''

The 'Simple Life' star also claimed she'd be ''too busy'' to attend Lindsay's wedding, if she ever ties the knot.

Asked if she'd like to attend Lindsay's nuptials in a hypothetical scenario, the blonde beauty explained: ''No. I'm very busy.''

Despite her cutting comments, Paris denied she was feuding with the 31-year-old star.

She told TMZ: ''I don't have drama with anyone. I just choose not to surround myself ... around certain people ... Life is too short.''

The high-profile duo share a much-publicised feud that dates back to 2006, when Paris laughed as her pal Brandon Davis rubbished the actress in an interview.

At the time, Brandon said: ''I think she's worth about $7 million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting. She lives in a motel.''

Brandon also made disparaging remarks about Lindsay's body, describing her as a ''fire crotch''.

He asked: ''Who would want to f**k her?''

However, a spokesperson for the heiress subsequently denied that she shared Brandon's views.

He said: ''It is unfair to characterise Brandon's statements as being reflective of Paris' feelings about Lindsay. We're dealing with two different people.

''It was Brandon who was speaking, of course there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything.''

But their feud escalated shortly afterwards, when Lindsay shamed Paris for her infamous sex tape.

She quipped: ''Obviously, she's very comfortable making videos.''