TV star Paris Hilton has confessed she's struggling to shake off her ditsy image.
Paris Hilton is struggling to shake off her ditsy image.
The 37-year-old socialite claimed she created a particular perception of herself in order to promote 'The Simple Life' - the reality TV series in which she starred alongside Nicole Richie - but Paris confessed she's subsequently struggled to changed the public's opinion of her.
Speaking to Gay Times magazine, Paris explained: ''What most people don't know is that it was a character that I came up with for the show and created for several reasons.
''I had so much fun doing it and I love being able to prove people differently today.''
'The Simple Life' saw Paris and Nicole swap their glamorous lifestyles in Beverly Hills for low-paying jobs in less affluent parts of America.
And Paris has actually been approached about reviving the hit show, although she admits her jam-packed schedule would make it difficult.
The blonde beauty - who has established herself as a credible DJ and as a businesswoman over recent years - shared: ''They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic.''
Paris explained that the show - which ended in 2007 - completely changed her life, giving her the platform to see new parts of the world and to follow some of her other ambitions.
She said: ''It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind. There really was nothing out there like it in the world.
''After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really just started my career in this business.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
At last count, summer 2005 has approximately 2,005 remakes on the slate, from a re-imagined...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...
At its heart, "Raising Helen" may be another shopworn story of a harried, young Cosmopolitan...