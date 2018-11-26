Paris Hilton is struggling to shake off her ditsy image.

The 37-year-old socialite claimed she created a particular perception of herself in order to promote 'The Simple Life' - the reality TV series in which she starred alongside Nicole Richie - but Paris confessed she's subsequently struggled to changed the public's opinion of her.

Speaking to Gay Times magazine, Paris explained: ''What most people don't know is that it was a character that I came up with for the show and created for several reasons.

''I had so much fun doing it and I love being able to prove people differently today.''

'The Simple Life' saw Paris and Nicole swap their glamorous lifestyles in Beverly Hills for low-paying jobs in less affluent parts of America.

And Paris has actually been approached about reviving the hit show, although she admits her jam-packed schedule would make it difficult.

The blonde beauty - who has established herself as a credible DJ and as a businesswoman over recent years - shared: ''They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic.''

Paris explained that the show - which ended in 2007 - completely changed her life, giving her the platform to see new parts of the world and to follow some of her other ambitions.

She said: ''It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind. There really was nothing out there like it in the world.

''After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really just started my career in this business.''