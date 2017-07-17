Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka like to watch old episodes of her reality show 'The Simple Life'.
Paris Hilton and her boyfriend watch old episodes of 'The Simple Life'.
The 36-year-old star has revealed she sits down with her beau Chris Zylka to watch episodes of the reality show, which she starred in between 2003 and 2007.
She said: ''Actually, my boyfriend and I watch it all the time, so there are a lot of really funny ones that I remember. I think one of the most funny ones was when Nicole and I worked at Sonic.
''We were just dressed up on those big milkshake outfits, and we were running around and causing trouble. We always had so much fun on that show. [Nicole] is so funny.''
However, other than her show, Paris admits she doesn't watch much television but will always make time in her busy schedule to tune into her boyfriend's show 'The Leftovers'.
She added: ''I actually don't watch that much television because I am constantly traveling. The only shows I watch are my boyfriend's show - The Leftovers on HBO.''
Meanwhile, Paris insisted a return to reality television or 'The Simple Life' isn't a ''priority'' for her at the moment but says she does get offers daily.
She told Refinery29: ''They've been talking to me about it and asking me for a while. I've just been so busy with everything else going on.
''Reality TV is not really a priority for me; I get offered every single day from different networks and producers coming up with ideas. I just don't think anything has been innovative or exciting to me. So, I'd rather focus on my business. I feel like that show was just everything. So, it would be really hard to recreate that.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
At last count, summer 2005 has approximately 2,005 remakes on the slate, from a re-imagined...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...
At its heart, "Raising Helen" may be another shopworn story of a harried, young Cosmopolitan...