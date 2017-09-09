Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka moved in together after just one day.

The 36-year-old heiress has been dating the 'Leftovers' star for over a year and they have never spent more than three hours apart since they got together.

She said: ''When I DJ at Amnesia, Chris travels to Ibiza to be with me. After our first date, we moved in together and we've never spent more than three hours apart.''

And the happy couple - who went public with their romance in February - are looking forward to having children together ''soon''.

Paris gushed: ''I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I love him so much.

''We're going to build an amazing family together and will have kids soon for sure.''

To celebrate their one-year anniversary, Chris recently surprised Paris by getting her name tattooed on his arm and she thinks the 32-year-old actor's gesture was the ''most romantic'' thing anyone has ever done for her.

She told Closer magazine: ''Chris got a huge tattoo of my name on his left arm for our one-year anniversary as a surprise.

''It's the most romantic thing anyone has ever done for me. He said he did it in a Disney font because I'm the most magical person in the world.''

The former 'Simple Life' star has been in the public eye for years but thinks people still have the wrong idea about her.

She said: ''People say, 'She comes from a rich family so everything has been handed to her and she's never worked a day in her life.'

''But when I meet people, they say, 'Wow, you're so down-to-earth and sweet.' That makes me feel good.''