Paris Hilton and her family have gathered to celebrate the wedding of her brother Barron Hilton to socialite Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff.

Barron, 28, and Tessa exchanged vows at a local church in front of the entire Hilton family on the French-speaking island of Saint Barthelemy in the West Indies on Sunday (03.06.18).

Paris, 37, posted a picture of herself and the happy couple on the steps of the church, captioned: ''Love my beautiful Family. [sic]''

Also in the photo were Paris' parents Kathy and Richard Hilton, her fiance Chris Zylka, her sister Nicky Hildon Rothschild and her husband James Rothschild.

Following the intimate ceremony the families celebrated with a lavish beach-side reception.

I Love You magazine reports that Tessa graduated Bard graduate and doubled majored in the Written Arts and French. As well as poetry she is also said to be a fan of industrial techno.

It is not known if DJ Paris took to the decks at the party.

Paris's aunt Kim Richards was also among the guests. However, her other aunt Kyle Richards was not present at the wedding as she has a new show 'American Woman', which is loosely based on her childhood, debuting in the US this week and was busy with publicity for the series. The show stars Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, and Cheyenne Jackson.

Paris is currently busy planning her own wedding, after getting engaged to Chris at New Year.

The reality TV star has said she can't wait to start a family.

Paris recently said: ''I loved growing up in a big family with four kids, with two brothers and a sister. I want at least two ... I definitely want a girl first.''