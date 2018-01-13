Paramore are ''still pinching themselves'' that they are together.

The 'Misery Business' hitmakers may only be a trio now - Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro - but they are more content in each other's company than ever before, and consider themselves friends before bandmates.

Speaking about thoughts the band had about breaking up in the past to MusicFeeds, frontwoman Hayley admitted: ''Well, we're definitely breaking up (laughs). No, we're good.

''We actually talk about it pretty often. I think we're still pinching ourselves and it's nice to be healthy and around friends.

''I think that's just something we've been learning in the past 15 years being around each other, like the difference in being really, really honest and supporting each other and where we're at and also helping pick each other up.

''You have to learn the balance of faith and support and we're just really fortunate that we love being around each other.

I actually think we love being around each other more than we love playing music together right now, which is a first in a long time. But the cool thing is you get to do all of it at one time. So yeah, we're thankful.''

Hayley previously admitted she wanted to disband Paramore - who released new album 'After Laughter' last year - two years ago.

The 28-year-old singer said the public criticisms and accusations of being controlling she faced on the departures of guitarist Josh Farro, her ex-boyfriend, and his brother, drummer Zac - who has since rejoined - in 2010 and bassist Jeremy Davis leaving in 2015, and launching a lawsuit against her and guitarist Taylor left her feeling drained and seeking a fresh start.

She admitted: ''Two years ago I asked Taylor if we could start a new band. I was so sick of this c**p. I said we should just try something new, give it a new name.''

Taylor added: ''I've wanted to quit this band so many times. Going through all this conflict and drama over the years ... I was just like, 'Man, I feel like we can keep going, but this is not worth it if we don't want to be here.' ''

And the pair are unsure as to why they have continued.

Hayley said: ''Honestly, I don't know. We, for some reason, kept showing up and kept writing and, little by little, the songs got better and we got a little more inspired to do it.''