Papa Roach have written six songs of their new album - just five months after their latest record dropped.

The US rockers - made up of Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton, Tobin Esperance and Tony Palermo - released eighth studio album 'Crooked Teeth' in May, but they have set about getting to work on a new LP after being forced to axe their August tour dates when Jacoby needed vocal cord surgery.

Drummer Tony said: ''We basically finished 'Crooked Teeth', and at the beginning of the year, we had a tour cancel on us, so we had to ... we couldn't just go out and book a tour; it takes time.

''So we thought, 'What better time to continue the creative process with our producers, Nick [Nicholas 'Ras' Furlong] and Colin ['Doc' Brittain].'

''So we went back in the studio right after we finished the last record, 'Crooked Teeth', and got about five or six songs down, demoed out.''

The group's forthcoming record is set to have a more ''bouncy'' sound to it, but Tony admitted the songs already written may not make it on the final release.

Speaking to Metal-Heads.de, he added: ''They're definitely more in the bouncy, riffy era of Papa Roach.

''It's a great start to creating some new music again, even though ['Crooked Teeth'] is still new.

''So it feels good that we have somewhat half a record already written. But that's not to say that those are gonna all make the record, because that's determined at a later time. But we've already had fun writing some of the newer stuff - like, new-new.''

Papa Roach released their debut album 'Old Friends from Young Years' in 1997 but really shot to fame in 2000 with their second studio record, 'Infest', which spawned hit singles 'Last Resort' and 'Broken Home'.