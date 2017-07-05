Paolo Nutini and Amber Anderson have split.

The Scottish singer/songwriter has reportedly parted ways with the 25-year-old actress amid claims she ''couldn't handle'' his partying lifestyle which saw him arrested - and later cleared of charges - for drink driving in February.

A source said: ''Paolo and Amber have gone their separate ways and this time it's for good. She couldn't handle his partying lifestyle so pulled the plug on the relationship.''

And the 'Pencil Full of Lead' singer might not be able to win Amber back simply by changing his ways, as its rumoured she's already started up a new romance with Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens.

The insider added to The Sun newspaper: ''Amber has found comfort in Jordan and the pair really click, which is evident given the events they are attending together. They could potentially have a really bright future together.''

Paolo, 30, was pulled over by police in his hometown of Paisley in Scotland earlier this year and was charged for traffic offences when a breathalyser test allegedly showed he was over the legal limit.

A police spokeswoman said at the time: ''We can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in Paisley on Tuesday in connection with alleged road traffic offences. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.''

The 'New Shoes' hitmaker was cleared of the charges last month.

Meanwhile, it isn't the first time Paolo and the 'Your Highness' actress have parted ways either, as after splitting in March 2016, the pair rekindled their romance a few months later in August when Paolo realised their break-up was a mistake.

A source said: ''There was no animosity when Paolo and Amber split. They just felt they'd reached the end of the road.

''But after some time apart Paolo realised just how much of a void Amber had left and made it his mission to win her back.

''She was delighted to hear from him and he didn't have to try that hard to woo her again.''