Pantera's Vinnie Paul has died.

The 54-year-old drummer - who also performed with Hellyeah and Damageplan - has passed away, the group confirmed in a statement, though his cause of death is currently unknown.

Pantera posted a statement on Facebook which read: ''Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah.

''No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.''

Anthrax were among the first to pay tribute to Vinnie - whose brother and bandmate, 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott was tragically shot and killed on stage in 2004 - on Twitter.

They posted: ''Can't believe it. R.I.P to our brother Vinnie Paul.''

And Kiss' Paul Stanley shared a heartfelt message for his old friend.

He wrote: ''So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family.''

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine posted: ''Another metal hero taken too soon. Say hello to Daryl for me. Rest In Peace, my dear friend.''

Vinnie former Pantera with his brother Darrell and bassist Rex Brown in 1981 and they recorded three albums with singers Donnie Hart and Terry Glaze before singer Phil Anselmo joined in 1987 to complete the heavy metal group's classic line-up.

The band went their separate ways in 2003, and the Abbott brothers formed Damageplan, but tragedy struck when Darryl was killed by a deranged fan in December 2004.

Two years later, Vinnie joined supergroup Hellyeah alongside Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and guitarist Greg Tribbett, Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell and bassist Jerry Montano, though his Damageplan bandmate Bob Zilla eventually took over as bassist.