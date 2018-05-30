Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie was offered a song from 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack for his band.

The 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies' hitmaker has revealed Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-nominated scorers behind the soundtrack for the blockbuster musical film, gave him the song 'The Greatest Show' from the soundtrack to see if he'd like to use it.

Though the 31-year-old singer didn't end up recording the song because it just ''didn't make sense'', he has been inspired by the success of the Hugh Jackman-starring film, and would love to make a musical based around his emo pop band.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1, Brendon revealed: ''I talked to Benj and Justin who did the score for that and they actually sent me the song ('The Greatest Show') and they were like 'hey can this be a Panic! song?'. And I was like absolutely! And then it just didn't make sense.

''We didn't finally get a finished product.

''So then the movie came out and I was like 'Oh, it would have been fun to be a part of'.

''But either way I wanna do something like that in the future. It would be great right? A Panic! movie or something.''

The band release their new album 'Pray For The Wicked' on June 22 and Brendon attended a signing and meet-and-greet with fans at HMV Oxford Street in London on Tuesday (29.05.18).

Brendon starred in 'Kinky Boots' on Broadway last year, and his time in the Big Apple and all of the ''incredible things'' that he's done have inspired the songs, including lead single 'Say Amen'.

He said: ''After being away in New York for months doing 'Kinky Boots', I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA.

''I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I've experienced the last couple of years.

'''Pray For The Wicked' is my 'thank you' to our fans and the most fun I've ever had making album.''

The record release will be supported by a tour, which will kick-off on July 11 in Minneapolis, before concluding in the band's hometown of Las Vegas on August 18.

