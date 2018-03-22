Panic! At The Disco have announced their sixth studio album 'Pray For The Wicked'.

Brendon Urie and co will release their much-anticipated record, the follow-up to 2016's 'Death of a Bachelor', on June 22.

The 30-year-old frontman starred in 'Kinky Boots' on Broadway last year, and his time in the Big Apple and all of the ''incredible things'' that he's done have inspired the songs, including lead single 'Say Amen', which is out now.

He said: ''After being away in New York for months doing 'Kinky Boots', I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA.

''I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I've experienced the last couple of years.

'''Pray For The Wicked' is my 'thank you' to our fans and the most fun I've ever had making album.''

The record release will be supported by a tour, which will kick-off on July 11in Minneapolis, before concluding in the band's hometown of Las Vegas on August 18.

The new album and tour news comes after bassist Dallon Weekes quit the band and the band introduced his current touring replacement Nicole Rowe.

The 36-year-old musician had been a member of the 'Ballad of Mona Lisa' hitmakers for eight years since joining in 2009, and whilst he admitted he'd had an ''incredible'' time as part of the band, he wants to work on his own project, which he says is titled 'I Don't Know How But They Found Me'.

Dallon broke the news via social media when he shared a statement which was later shared on the band's social media channels as well.

It read: ''For the last eight years I've had the incredible opportunity to perform in Panic! At The Disco. While I'm sad to announce that my time with Panic! has come to an end, I'm excited to continue making music with my new project 'I Don't Know How But They Found Me' @idkhow . I'm grateful for the chance I've had to be part of Panic! At The Disco for nearly a decade. I will always consider myself indebted to those who made me feel welcome to be a part of P!ATD. You changed my life. Thank you all. (sic)''