Playboy Club London has assured Pamela Anderson they won't be selling foie gras, after she wrote a letter complaining about the unethical food item.
Playboy Club London has assured Pamela Anderson they won't be selling foie gras, after she wrote a letter complaining about the unethical food item.
The 14-time Playboy magazine cover star sent a letter to the London club last week in which she asked them to remove foie gras from its menu, as she described the food item as ''abhorrent'' and ''vile''.
She wrote: ''I'm part of Playboy's family - and, I like to think, and as Hugh Hefner always told me, its DNA. I adore the brand's playfulness and luxury but was confused - and disappointed - to learn that the Playboy Club London is serving foie gras.
''There's nothing sexy about foie gras - which means 'fatty liver.' In fact, it's downright vile. Selling this abhorrent pâté is not in keeping with the Playboy brand I know and love, and I hope you'll remove it from the menu right away.''
Foie gras is made by force feeding ducks and geese several times a day until their livers become diseased and swell to up to 10 times their normal size.
And following Pamela's passionate letter, the fine dining and entertainment club in Mayfair, London, has confirmed the dish had already been removed and pledged never to serve it again.
Pamela, 52, joined forces with animal welfare charity PETA to speak out against foie gras, and the 'Baywatch' star is par of a long list of stars including of Ralph Fiennes, Ricky Gervais, Dame Vera Lynn, Kate Winslet, Twiggy, and the late Sir Roger Moore, who have all condemned the food item.
The actress and model is a known animal rights activist herself and has previously conducted campaigns condemning the commercial fur industry and promoting veganism alongside PETA, for whom she is the Honorary US Director.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Superhero Movie Trailer Superhero Movie will be released in UK cinemas on May 16th 2008....
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...
The "Scary Movie" horror spoofs must be some kind of mutant, alien movie franchise. There's...