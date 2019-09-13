Playboy Club London has assured Pamela Anderson they won't be selling foie gras, after she wrote a letter complaining about the unethical food item.

The 14-time Playboy magazine cover star sent a letter to the London club last week in which she asked them to remove foie gras from its menu, as she described the food item as ''abhorrent'' and ''vile''.

She wrote: ''I'm part of Playboy's family - and, I like to think, and as Hugh Hefner always told me, its DNA. I adore the brand's playfulness and luxury but was confused - and disappointed - to learn that the Playboy Club London is serving foie gras.

''There's nothing sexy about foie gras - which means 'fatty liver.' In fact, it's downright vile. Selling this abhorrent pâté is not in keeping with the Playboy brand I know and love, and I hope you'll remove it from the menu right away.''

Foie gras is made by force feeding ducks and geese several times a day until their livers become diseased and swell to up to 10 times their normal size.

And following Pamela's passionate letter, the fine dining and entertainment club in Mayfair, London, has confirmed the dish had already been removed and pledged never to serve it again.

Pamela, 52, joined forces with animal welfare charity PETA to speak out against foie gras, and the 'Baywatch' star is par of a long list of stars including of Ralph Fiennes, Ricky Gervais, Dame Vera Lynn, Kate Winslet, Twiggy, and the late Sir Roger Moore, who have all condemned the food item.

The actress and model is a known animal rights activist herself and has previously conducted campaigns condemning the commercial fur industry and promoting veganism alongside PETA, for whom she is the Honorary US Director.