Pamela Anderson sometimes wears her iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit to surprise her dates, as she admits she can still fit in the tiny red garment.
The 52-year-old actress and model starred in the '90s TV show as C. J. Parker, where she wore a striking red bathing suit which has become an iconic piece of clothing.
And although she last donned the suit on TV over 20 years ago, Pamela has admitted she still owns the garment, and said that not only does she still fit into it, but she even wears it to surprise her dates.
She told The New York Times newspaper: ''I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet.''
The newspaper's feature looks back at the history of 'Baywatch's wardrobe, and Michael Berk, a creator of the series, told the outlet the wardrobe team ''never tried to be sexy intentionally'' though the suit.
He said: ''We never tried to be sexy intentionally. It was all about athletics and functionality. This was also the case with the famous slow-motion run.''
And Pamela - who has sons, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 21, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - admits the secret to looking sexy in the one-piece was partly down to the ''tiny'' size of the garment.
She said: ''Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, 'Listen, my bathing suit was tiny. It just stretched and pulled onto your body.' ''
Meanwhile, it was revealed this month that a feature-length documentary about 'Baywatch' - which also starred David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra, Nicole Eggert, David Chokachi, and Alexandra Paul - is in the works from filmmakers Matthew Felker and Brian Corso.
Matthew Felker said: ''We want to show the audience how it culturally shaped an entire decade. The look and feel and tone of 'Baywatch' bled into everything '90s. 'Baywatch' is about as synonymous with a decade as the Kardashians are to today's current pop culture.''
