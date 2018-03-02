Pamela Anderson would like to get married again.

The 50-year-old actress and model has been married four times - to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and twice to Rick Solomon from 2007 to 2008, and again in 2014 until 2015 - but she hasn't given up on finding love as she'd be open to the idea of tying the knot for the fifth time in the future.

She said: ''I do want to get married again in my lifetime. But I have been married a lot.''

The former 'Baywatch' star - who has two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, both of whom she has with her first husband Tommy Lee - has recently been romantically linked to multiple men including Julian Assange, French footballer Adil Rami, and even Russian president Vladamir Putin.

And whilst the star has not confirmed any of the rumours, she has teased that she cannot be pleased by just one man.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of UK interview show 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' - which is set to air on ITV on Saturday (03.03.18) - Pamela said: ''My aunt used to say, 'One man can't do it all. One for sex, one for conversation, one for entertainment'.''

Meanwhile, Pamela recently revealed she only sleeps with people she is in love with, and slammed the idea of ''raunchy, bad, empty sex''.

She said: ''What about seeing someone on the train or catching someone's eye across the room? Why wasn't that empowering? I don't want to look at anything online. I want to see someone in an elevator. I want to have this electric moment with someone and cultivate it ...

''The sexual revolution gave us freedom, but it also gave us this raunchy, bad, empty sex. I have friends from that era who wish they hadn't done all that, and ended up alone. They numbed out. So much sex with strangers is not good for you. You should never have sex with someone you are not in love with.''