Pamela Anderson thinks Kim Kardashian West should help with her efforts to free Julian Assange.
The former 'Baywatch' actress is close friends with the disgraced WikiLeaks founder - who is currently in jail in England after his asylum was withdrawn from the Ecuadorian embassy in April - and believes it would help his case if the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star spoke up for him, following her work on prison reform and advocating for other prisoners.
Asked if she wants Kim to help Assange, Pamela said: ''He needs all the help he can get.''
While the 51-year-old actress ''doesn't think'' her friend should return to the US after he was charged with violating the Espionage Act, she hopes he could be pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Asked if he should pardon him, she said: ''That's a good idea.''
The blonde beauty was also asked how the computer programmer - who had been living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 - is coping with life in a high security jail.
She replied: ''He's in Belmarsh Prison, how do you think?''
Pamela has previously claimed she received ''a lot of flack'' from Hollywood when Trump was elected because it had been rumoured Assange was one of the controversial Republican's supporters.
She said: ''His intention was not to get Trump elected. It was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for.
''So people want to blame somebody so they blame him. I get a lot of flack for it, too, when I'm in Hollywood.
''Everyone likes to blame Russia when something goes wrong in America and I've spoken at the Kremlin many times, and the last time I was there, there was something happen.
''The first thing they say to me is, 'So, what have we done wrong this time?'
''It's kind of a common joke that America likes to bang them for everything.
''I was with Julian before the election and he had no idea. He really didn't think Trump was going to win the election. But it turned out the way it did. Some people are happy.''
