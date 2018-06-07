Pamela Anderson has claimed her 22-year-old son Brandon behaves more like an adult than her ex-husband Tommy Lee.
The Mötley Crüe drummer, 55, hit the headlines this year when he claimed his 22-year-old son, whom he has with the blonde bombshell, had assaulted him at his home in Calabasas, California.
Brandon was never charged with anything after he argued that their spat was as a result of the mental head's constant boozing and his former spouse - whom he was married to from 1995 until 1998 and has 20-year-old son Dylan with him - thinks he needs to grow up a lot.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Pamela said: ''They're both adults. Maybe Brandon more so.''
When news of the altercation first came to light, the 'Baywatch' star claimed her ex-husband was ''spinning out of control and was not acting like a father'', but she's since decided to distance herself from the situation and is leaving it to Brandon and Tommy to sort out behind closed doors.
She explained: ''It's between them. I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we're all growing and learning and this is part of it... It's too bad, but like I said, it's the past.''
But the 50-year-old actress is understandably protective over her sons as she's so proud of them.
She said: ''I'm not a very ambitious person, but my kids are ambitious. They know what they want, they're good at things, they're talented, they're so creative and they're just living this colourful life.
''We're just talking about Brandon in the South of France on a boat... I mean, you are your thoughts, you know, and it's really important to think good thoughts. And if you're a negative person or you're worried all the time, that's what you manifest in your life and he's the perfect example of that.''
