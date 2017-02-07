The former Baywatch babe features in the company's latest film, directed by top photographer Rankin and his agency The Full Service, just in time for Valentine's Day (14Feb17).

Shot in London, Pamela prepares for the romantic holiday by wearing various designs from the Gaia summer 17 range, including a gold lace bra, in the flirty film.

"I have a real attraction to Coco de Mer, which produces such beautiful lingerie," Pamela told WWD. "I appreciate the way that Lucy (Litwack, chief executive officer) and her team have developed the Coco de Mer philosophy; it is so complementary to my own.

"The designs are always seductive, luxurious and fashion relevant. This has been an inspiring experience, and I am really excited about future collaborations with Coco de Mer."