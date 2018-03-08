Pamela Anderson has broken her silence on her ex-husband Tommy Lee's fight with their son Brandon earlier this week.

The 55-year-old Motley Crüe rocker and his eldest son Brandon Lee, 21, were involved in an altercation this week which allegedly saw Brandon punch his father in the mouth, leaving him with a swollen lip.

Now, Brandon's mother and Tommy's ex-wife Pamela - with whom he also has 20-year-old son Dylan - has spoken out on the situation, and blamed Tommy's ''desperate and humiliating'' actions on his ongoing battle with alcoholism.

In a post on her website entitled 'Alcoholism is the Devil', the 50-year-old model and actress wrote: ''I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father.

''I pray Tommy gets the help he needs.

''His actions are desperate and humiliating - He is a disaster spinning out of control, and he is not acting like a father.

''But this is nothing new.

''My sons have made every attempt to help him in recent months - staying with him to make sure he's ok. Just by being present with him they were hoping he'd feel loved and act differently.

''I feared things might escalate. But- knew this might be what it took to heal old wounds. Him blaming his son or us for anything is delusional. We have all tried to protect him and help him for too long. Hoping he'd look after himself better. (sic)''

Although the 'Baywatch' star is currently in Franc and wasn't present when the altercation took place, she insists she ''stand by her son'' whom she claims hit out at his father in an act of ''self-defence''.

She continued: ''I stand beside my son who acted out of self defense and was scared for his life.

''Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family.

''Consistently the centre of sadness, drama and confusion.

''Jealous of his sons talent and beauty from the day they were born.

''He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath- His fiancé keeps him drunk - this is what he wants - someone to behave badly with.

''It's terrible and unfortunately he has made this private matter very public. I have always tried only to set record straight. Trying to paint him as not a bad guy. Just one who is human and made mistakes - He still cannot handle the guilt about his abusive behavior and has never taken responsibility for what he has done.

''Let's hope this will be his saving grace. I can only pray for him. And protect my sons who also fiercely protect me. (sic)''

Pamela closed off her statement by claiming Brandon has ''risked everything'' in an attempt to save his father from his alleged drinking habits, and punched him ''for all of us who he has hurt''.

She concluded: ''Brandon has risked everything to save his father. He takes his career very seriously. He does not touch alcohol or drugs - (he understands his genetics) and is an example to many.

''He is a tremendous talent that will show the world- But he has put all on hold for dealing with this. His family - his brother and our family is his priority.

''Believe me. He punched him in the nose for all of us who he has hurt -

''Now Tommy feels humiliated - and is attempting to destroy his own son.

''This is the Devil - This is the disease of alcoholism. (sic)''