Pamela Anderson has branded social media as a ''playground for shamers'', as she defended 'Modern Family' actress Ariel Winter against trolls.
The 51-year-old beauty took to Twitter on Thursday (16.05.19) to post a lengthy rant against people who make ''swift and damaging remarks'' online, and said the way in which some users ''hurt'' others with their words on social media shows how ''people are un-evolving''.
In a series of tweets, the 'Baywatch' star wrote: ''This social media world is a playground for shamers. It takes no thought or time to hurt people. People are ''un-evolving'' and less and less mature to think about or consider their swift and damaging remarks.
''The damage is done in a typed message in a private space - a bedroom, bathroom basement, desk or train- who knows? and It takes only seconds - the bully on the playground is multiplied by thousands- There is little privacy - no parenting- no teaching in this area. (sic)''
Pamela then continued by saying it would be a ''waste of energy'' to respond to hateful comments spread by trolls online, and says she's learned ''not to look'' at what people say about her.
She added: While we all read our comments and are happy when we receive praise and devastated when someone is mean. And we want to defend ourselves. It's a waste of energy to engage - it would be a full time job -
''I prefer not to look. But I've learned that then (even back then) - your image can get away from you. It can negatively effect your career. Nobody is a cartoon character. We all have imperfect lives, pasts, things were embarrassed of or want to remain private. (sic)''
The blonde beauty closed her message by publicly defending 'Modern Family' actress Ariel Winter, who is often the subject of online criticism in regards to her body.
Pamela wrote: It's really nobody's business what we do personally. We are public figures because of our work on Television and Film - art or activism. With it comes a responsibility not a sick invasion of privacy. It's up to you what you wish to share.
''We all try to do the best we can. Beauty is on the inside. And the only thing that is not beautiful is to be caddy, rude, jealous, knee jerk or bully someone. Stay strong @arielwinter1 (sic)''
