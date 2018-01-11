Pamela Anderson has slammed ride-hailing apps for appealing to ''predators''.

The 50-year-old actress has taken aim at apps such as Uber and Lyft, claiming that the companies are ''optimised'' for drivers who may take advantage of their passengers.

Pamela also alleges that ride-hailing is responsible for many of the stories arising from the #MeToo movement - which has been started on social media by people sharing their experiences with sexual harassment - and has called for the hired drivers to be ''vetted'' by their employers first.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six column, she said: ''I believe ride-hail apps are optimised for predatory drivers. I [am] stunned by how many #MeToo stories link directly to ride-hailing. I am deeply concerned about girls and boys that travel alone in cars with strangers who haven't been vetted. It's digital hitchhiking.''

The 'Baywatch' actress is starring in a new commercial for the National Limousine Association's Ride Responsibly program, which sees her view an array of headlines about sexual harassment - including the current scandal surrounding various Hollywood executives - before getting into a car she hailed via a ride-hailing app.

The driver then locks the doors, leaving Pamela trapped inside. The star then gives a speech about the importance of being safe when hailing a ride from an app which uses ''third party providers''.

Speaking in the commercial, she said: ''When you accept a ride from a ride-hailing app, you also accept the risks that come with it. Many ride-hail companies consider their drivers third party providers, so they don't have to accept any responsibility or accountability for their actions. Always ride responsibly.''