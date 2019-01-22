Pamela Anderson thinks the ''worst lovers'' watch porn.

The former 'Baywatch' actress insists adult movies don't depict real ''love'' and she's far more interested in the ''brave and radical men'' who are engaged in current events - especially if they follow her in eating a plant-based diet.

She tweeted: ''The worst lovers watch porn - numb, desensitized .. needing more and more variety even violent .. Porn is not what love looks like Brave and radical men who read and who are engaged in the world are sexy. Vegans make the best lovers - it's proven.''

The 51-year-old actress - who has sons Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21, with ex-husband Tommy Lee and is now dating soccer star Adil Rami - also hit out at video games and urged parents to intervene before their children develop unhealthy attachments to both porn and games consoles.

In another Twitter post, she wrote: ''Empty Head disease Porn and PlayStation We've lost many good men to this GONE No return. Talk to our children As young adults we can make our own choices. But, it's a slippery slope I [pray] kids can be brave rebel against it all. Nightmare.''

The former Playboy model - who infamously had a sex tape with Tommy leaked in 1995 before reaching a settlement with Internet Entertainment Group (IEG) over its distribution - has spoken in the past about her fear porn is ''damaging'' relationships.

She said: ''Well, everyone has to know what their version of porn is, too. Some people think Playboy is porn, and look, I think sexy things are fun.

''We have to decide what porn is for ourselves, what is damaging, and what is replacing our relationships. If we're not touching our wives and our girlfriends or boyfriends and are in the bathroom with our computer screens, I think that's an addiction. It's just too bad.''