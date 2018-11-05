Pamela Anderson has slammed the #MeToo movement as ''a bit much'', and insisted she is bored with ''third wave feminism''.
Pamela Anderson says the #MeToo movement is ''a bit much''.
The former Playboy playmate has slammed the campaign - which was started to give a voice and platform to victims of sexual misconduct - and claimed people should be able to keep themselves safe.
Appearing on Australian TV channel 9Now's '60 Minutes', she said: ''I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me.
''I'm sorry, I'll probably get killed for saying that... but my mother taught me, don't go to a hotel with a stranger.''
The 51-year-old star also took aim at ''third wave feminism'', and criticised the impact it can have on men.
She added: ''I think this feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave feminism is a bore... I think it paralyses men.''
Her comments come after Lindsay Lohan apologised for appearing to slam the #MeToo movement and accuse some women of being ''attention seakers''.
She later sought to clarify what she meant, and said in a statement: ''I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview.
''The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it.
''However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused.
''I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Superhero Movie Trailer Superhero Movie will be released in UK cinemas on May 16th 2008....
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...
The "Scary Movie" horror spoofs must be some kind of mutant, alien movie franchise. There's...