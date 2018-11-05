Pamela Anderson says the #MeToo movement is ''a bit much''.

The former Playboy playmate has slammed the campaign - which was started to give a voice and platform to victims of sexual misconduct - and claimed people should be able to keep themselves safe.

Appearing on Australian TV channel 9Now's '60 Minutes', she said: ''I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me.

''I'm sorry, I'll probably get killed for saying that... but my mother taught me, don't go to a hotel with a stranger.''

The 51-year-old star also took aim at ''third wave feminism'', and criticised the impact it can have on men.

She added: ''I think this feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave feminism is a bore... I think it paralyses men.''

Her comments come after Lindsay Lohan apologised for appearing to slam the #MeToo movement and accuse some women of being ''attention seakers''.

She later sought to clarify what she meant, and said in a statement: ''I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview.

''The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it.

''However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused.

''I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.''