Pamela Anderson's son is ''incredibly happy'' about her new marriage.

The 'Baywatch' actress secretly wed 'A Star is Born' producer Jon Peters - who she first dated three decades ago - earlier this week and 23-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee is thrilled for the pair and looking forward to getting to know the 74-year-old movie mogul and his relatives better.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star told Fox News: ''I'm incredibly happy for my mom and Jon.

''They've known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.

''I will support the happy couple however I can and I'm excited to get to know Jon's family even better.''

Jon - whose movie credits include 'Flashdance', 'The Witches of Eastwick', 'Batman' and 'Batman Returns' - first met Pamela in the mid-80s at a party at the Playboy Mansion shortly after she had moved to Los Angeles from her native British Columbia in Canada.

They soon embarked on a romance and the Playboy model moved in with him before they eventually split.

Previously recalling their first meeting, Jon said: ''I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star. We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no make-up was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, 'Don't do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.' She said, 'You're nuts.' ''She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers.''

The marriage marks the fifth for Pamela.

The blonde bombshell was previously wed to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee - with whom she has Brandon and 22-year-old Dylan - Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, whom she tied the knot with twice.

Before reuniting with Jon, Pamela had been in a two-year relationship with French professional soccer player Adil Rami but they split in the summer of 2019.