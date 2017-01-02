Pamela Anderson wants to move to Europe.

The former 'Baywatch' star - who has sons Brandon, 20, and Dylan, 18, with ex-husband Tommy Lee - has more friends in the UK and France than in California, where she currently resides, so is planning to relocate.

She said: ''I'm looking for an apartment to rent in London or in Paris. I have more friends there than in LA.

''I'd like to end up somewhere in Europe. Dancing on chequered tables or on a boat sailing around the world...''

But the blonde beauty - who is a passionate animal rights campaigner - is also keen to spend a stint in Africa.

She said: ''I'm at a crossroads. I have big dreams.

''There are so many places to see.

''I've never been to Africa and I want to help elephants and rhinos so I could see myself living there.''

The 49-year-old actress owns a number of properties in the US and her native Canada, and is ''fortunate'' not to have to rely on acting for her income for the rest of her life.

She told Britain's HELLO! Magazine: ''I'm fortunate to have set up my life where my properties can work for me.

''I'm building a place for my parents and am renting my grandmother's property.''

Pamela now wants to urge people to take climate change seriously and seek alternative forms of energy.

She said: ''I'm trying to convince everyone to switch to green energy.

''I've given up waiting for governments - especially in America - to take climate change seriously.

''As individuals, it's one of the most powerful choices we can make.''