Pamela Anderson's marriage to Jon Peters ended via text.

The 'Baywatch' star tied the knot with the film producer on January 20 and announced just 12 days later that they had split.

According to Us Weekly, only three days after they tied the knot, Jon texted Pamela about ending their ''beautiful amazing love fest''.

He allegedly wrote: ''This whole marriage thing ... has scared me. It made me see that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair.

''Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.''

The pair never filed formal paperwork for their marriage, so it wasn't yet legal when they decided to go their separate ways.

And friends have claimed that Pamela, 52, felt they had moved too fast.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Although they have known each other for more than 30 years, they had never lived together. Living with someone, you truly get to know them. Pam's a romantic, but she is also very independent ... This all moved a bit fast, so they both agreed to put it off.''

According to another insider, the blonde beauty thought she had made a ''terrible mistake'' after she and Jon - who she first dated 30 years ago - had spent just a day and a half together as husband and wife.

Pamela reportedly found her new husband overbearing and too focused on fame, which no longer interests her as she's more devoted to her charity and activist work.

The source said: ''[Pamela felt Jon was] trying to be too controlling over her.

''Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence ... He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn't want.''