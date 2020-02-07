Pamela Anderson's recent cleanse in India ''could have influenced'' her decision to marry Jon Peters.

The 'Baywatch' star tied the knot with the film producer on January 20 and broke it off just 12 days later, and it has now been claimed that she ''had just returned from India'' where she had been on an ''Ayurvedic cleanse'' when she agreed to get married.

A source told People magazine: ''She spent several weeks on an Ayurvedic cleanse to start the new decade off fresh. I can understand how that could have influenced her propensity to accept a marriage proposal. That's Pamela: she's Hollywood's wildflower.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the 52-year-old actress' heart was ''too open'' when she tied the knot with Jon.

Another insider said: ''Pamela does not operate on the same wavelength as other people. She has a huge heart and she loves big, fast and hard.

''She came back from her trip and Jon said to her, 'I love you, let's get married.' So she said, 'OK.' ''

According to the insider, the blonde beauty thought she had made a ''terrible mistake'' after she and Jon - who she first dated 30 years ago - had spent just a day and a half together as husband and wife.

Pamela reportedly found her new husband overbearing and too focused on fame, which no longer interests her as she's more devoted to her charity and activist work.

The source said: ''[Pamela felt Jon was] trying to be too controlling over her.

''Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence ... He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn't want.''

The pair never filed formal paperwork for their marriage, so it wasn't yet legal when they decided to go their separate ways.

The 'Barb Wire' star confirmed last weekend she and Jon have ''taken some time apart to re-evaluate what they want from one another'', less than two weeks after they tied the knot.

She said in a statement: ''I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.

''Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.''