Pamela Anderson has rekindled her romance with Adil Rami.

The 51-year-old actress and model has reportedly reunited with the 33-year-old soccer star after a few months apart. TMZ report the pair have put their differences aside following their split last year and are back together.

Pamela moved to France to be with Adil in January last year and she previously confessed she was ''missing'' her children since moving to the European country.

Pamela - who has Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21, with her first husband, Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee - said: ''I miss my children. You know I live in France now and they have very busy lives. I can't wait for the next time they'll come visit me. They are 22 and 21 and they just bought a house together in California. They are very independent, I couldn't be prouder of them. One is an actor and the other is a musician and they don't need their mother anymore ... Brandon has an off-and-on girlfriend, Dylan depends ... But they are very romantic. And they have great taste when it comes to women. They really care about me. They give me lots of presents, they invite me to dinner, they buy me flowers. It's amazing.''

And Pamela didn't rule out the possibility of marrying Adil.

When asked if she thinks she will ever marry her beau, the four times married star said: ''Who knows? There is a slim chance.''

Meanwhile, Pamela previously revealed she only sleeps with people she is in love with.

She said: ''What about seeing someone on the train or catching someone's eye across the room? Why wasn't that empowering? I don't want to look at anything online. I want to see someone in an elevator. I want to have this electric moment with someone and cultivate it ... The sexual revolution gave us freedom, but it also gave us this raunchy, bad, empty sex. I have friends from that era who wish they hadn't done all that, and ended up alone. They numbed out. So much sex with strangers is not good for you. You should never have sex with someone you are not in love with.''