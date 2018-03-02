Pamela Anderson was once surrounded by seven naked models who wanted to watch her have sex with Hugh Hefner.

The 50-year-old actress - who rose to fame as a Playmate of the Month in Playboy magazine - has recalled one time when she was in the late businessman's bedroom at the Playboy Mansion and it suddenly dawned on her the scantily-clad beauties were keen to watch her getting jiggy with it.

She said: ''Everyone was naked in the grotto and the girls were downstairs and they all went upstairs.

''I followed them upstairs. I thought, 'What could be going on up here?' Seven girls, one at a time with Hef.

''I was stood at the end of the bed watching them and then I realised they were watching me. I thought, 'This is not a movie. I need to leave.' ''

Hugh - who died in September last year aged 91 - was known for throwing X-rated parties at the infamous Los Angeles abode, but the 'Baywatch' star insists he was a ''true gentleman'' and she never felt exploited by him, despite seeing ''a lot of craziness'' at the plush pad.

She said: ''I have seen a lot of craziness at the Playboy Mansion.

''He had a lot of women around. There were these big TV screens with crazy things going on with him and the girls and baby oil.

''He was a pioneer. A true gentleman and he was charming. He loved women and he empowered women.

''He was very forward-thinking and created his own life. Nobody could copy him. It was nothing salacious. I thought it was very innocent.''

Pamela - who has children Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, with ex Tommy Lee - still likes a man to ''make the first move'', but fears her sons may one day be ''falsely accused of something'' by a woman which could ''ruin'' their lives.

Speaking in an upcoming interview on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', she added: ''Obviously, I am supportive of women and feel for women that have been made sexual advances on that they don't want, but I also feel for the men too.

''I have two young boys and I always was very worried about a woman falsely accusing them of something and ruining their lives, so I thought people ask me if I'm a feminist and I don't want women or men telling me how to be a woman.

''I prefer men to be passionate and aggressive and make the first move, and you don't want men to feel like they can't, but obviously there are people that go too far.''

'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' airs on ITV at 9.50pm.