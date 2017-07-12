Pamela Anderson has pulled out of her vegan restaurant partnership with Christophe Leroy because of an alleged ''lack of respect'' for the staff.

The 'Baywatch' babe - who has been a committed animal rights campaigner for years - has been ''disappointed'' by how the French chef has run Le Table du Marcheé, a pop-up diner, in St. Tropez, which opened its doors on July 4.

The 58-year-old former Playboy cover star had expected the eatery to be a ''sexy vegan experience'', but the standards have not met her expectations as she alleges there has been ''mistreatment of staff''.

The busty blonde has vowed to do all she can to protect animals and ''vulnerable'' people following her departure from the project.

Sharing a black and white photograph of herself in a Marilyn Monroe style gown looking away from the camera, she wrote on Instagram: ''RE_ La Table du Marche' by Pamela I have disappointing news. Due to circumstances out of my control I have to remove my name from the collaboration with Christophe Leroy. This was a labor of love for the Animals to showcase a sexy vegan experience in my favorite village St Tropez. It did not meet expectations or agreements. I cannot condone the mistreatment of staff or complete lack of respect. I'm extremely disappointed in this missed opportunity but, will keep finding creative ways to help animals and vulnerable people all over the world. I'm sorry, Pamela (sic)''

Pamela has been romantically linked to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five years after claiming diplomatic asylum in 2012.

She was going to use the vegan restaurant to hold a meeting with the French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux to discuss the 46-year-old computer programmer's tricky circumstances.

When announcing the collaboration, she wrote: ''I am reaching out to Emmanuel Macron, and to his wife Brigitte Trogneux.

''As a resident of France, my adopted home, I would like to meet with you and discuss Julian's situation. I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invitation to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum.''