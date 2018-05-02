Pamela Anderson is ''so proud'' of her son's ''fearlessness'' and the ''ambition and clarity'' they have in life.
The 'Baywatch' star couldn't be more proud of Dylan, 20, and Brandon, 21, for their ''ambition and their clarity'' in life.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I stay out of [any family drama]. The kids are adults, and they make all their own decisions. I look at the differences in their personalities and their fearlessness and their ambition and their clarity, and I'm just so proud of both of them.''
Pamela's ex-husband Tommy Lee recently fought with the pair's son Brandon earlier this year, where Brandon allegedly punched his father in the mouth, leaving him with a swollen lip.
Writing in a post on her website entitled 'Alcoholism is the Devil' after the altercation, Pamela shared: ''I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father. I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating - He is a disaster spinning out of control, and he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new. My sons have made every attempt to help him in recent months - staying with him to make sure he's ok. Just by being present with him they were hoping he'd feel loved and act differently. I feared things might escalate. But knew this might be what it took to heal old wounds. Him blaming his son or us for anything is delusional. We have all tried to protect him and help him for too long. Hoping he'd look after himself better. (sic)''
