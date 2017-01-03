Pamela Anderson has begged President Barack Obama to consider ''pardoning'' Julian Assange after his website WikiLeaks leaked hacked Democratic emails in the run up to US Presidential election last year.

The 49-year-old actress has penned a letter to the politician - who will step down as the American leader later this week - in a bid to stop the investigation into the hacking scandal that revealed Russia had allegedly tampered with the results of the election by tapping into email accounts and sharing them with the website.

She wrote on her website: ''I must request with urgency, humility, and as a lover of all beings - as I advocate for many important issues around the world - I see human rights are being violated in demeaning political ways that are not helpful to anyone ... I'm asking you to remember the beginning of your political career.

''When you had a dream, an idea, a cause worth the fight. When you had obstacles and fairness was not always in your favor. I request that you consider Pardoning Julian Assange in your last days in office. It would be a bold and exciting move for the time we live in- the information age generation. Please stop the grand jury investigation, and the bullying that is turning the world off America.

''We must stop making Julian (or Russia) the scapegoat - Kids are smarter than this, and it is very divisive and tearing generations apart. It simply must end - and is doable by the stroke of your pen. (sic)''

The former 'Baywatch' star went on to state that she accepts if President Obama made the decision to call off the investigation it would cause uproar but thinks it's vital for the world going forward.

She said: ''It may not be popular at first - but nothing worth anything is. There will be a dawning and utter gratitude - as people wake up. I understand Julian has been painted a bad guy - but he is not. He is a genius worth protection. the contents of the what he has published through Wikileaks are pure and uncensored. They are just the truth - the distraction tactics are see through - it creates mistrust ... Julian and Wikileaks are essential - especially in this political climate. We need truth tellers more than ever (sic)''

The blonde bombshell then attempted to guilt trip the president by making him think about the promises he made when he first entered the office eight years ago and what made people vote for him in the election.

She said: ''You can go back to the fresh days of your beginnings and leave your signature mark of hope.''

Pamela concluded by asking Obama to think about Julian - who is currently living under political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London after he was accused of rape during his 2010 visit to Sweden - and his children, who live in his native Australia, because he's trying to ''protect'' people from corruption.

She added: ''And for Julian to be able to travel freely. See his children and his mother. He is protecting and informing us all. He has no agenda but to help end corruption of governments and empower people.''

President Barack Obama called for an investigation into the hacking scandal after it was claimed the leak benefited President-elect Donald Trump, by making his competitor Hilary Clinton and her aides look back in the emails that were shared and later published on WikiLeaks.

Pamela has been a close friend of Julian for quite some time now and is regularly seen visiting him with some homemade vegan snacks when she's in the UK capital.