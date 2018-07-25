Pamela Anderson has slammed her former lovers for being ''too jealous'' to enjoy group sex with the star, so she's never experienced it in a ''positive way''.
The 51-year-old actress and model - who was formerly married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon, and is currently dating new man Adil Rami - has gotten candid about her sex life, stating that she's never been able to enjoy group sex in a ''positive way'', because all her partners have been against the idea of sharing time with the beauty.
She said: ''I have never had a threesome or group sex in a positive way. But to each their own. All my lovers were too jealous. Except for maybe one that fantasised about me being with a woman and watching us.''
But the 'Baywatch' star admits she isn't sure she'd want to have sex with more than one person at a time, because she's ''too romantic''.
She added: ''It sounds tempting sometimes. But I'm too romantic. I don't enjoy sex without love and commitment. It's not mechanical or to show off. It's about intimacy and sharing secrets.''
Pamela - who has sons Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 20, with Motley Crue rocker Tommy - also shared her thoughts on how technology and computers are affecting people's relationships, as they cause people to become more distant.
She said: ''Being a lover is vulnerable, especially to a sensitive person. An empath dives deep and can get depressed, and some are just afraid of love. We share our souls forever with someone we share our bodies with, and that can be scary. A computer has no attachment.''
And because of computers, Pamela thinks it is a ''dangerous time'' for sexual connections.
Speaking to Dazed magazine, she added: ''It's a dangerous time for good sex. We must do all we can to keep human connections - we are stronger in pairs.''
