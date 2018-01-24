Pamela Anderson has moved to France, to live with her soccer star boyfriend.

The 50-year-old actress - who has been dating Adil Rami since they met at a Formula One race in Monaco in May - has decided to uproot herself from her home in Malibu and start a new life in Marseille with the 32-year-old sportsman.

Despite moving across the Atlantic Ocean, Pamela remains in regular contact with her two sons, Dylan, 20, and Brandon, 21, both of whom remain in America and regularly fly to Europe to see her.

The former 'Baywatch' star is currently leasing her home in Malibu for $40,000, and she currently has no plans to return to the US, according to TMZ.

Pamela was romantically linked to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2017, after it emerged she'd been visiting him at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

At the time, the actress admitted she finds the controversial computer programmer to be sexy - but she downplayed the rumours that they were dating.

Asked about their relationship, Pamela said: ''We're friendly, yes. Very friendly.

''Well, I love Julian, he's one of the most interesting men I've ever met. He's very brave and there's nothing sexier than courage.''

Pamela subsequently revealed that she was already dating another man, though she didn't name-check Adil at the time.

She quipped: ''I wouldn't call it a romance, I already have a romance in my life.

''Can one man do it all? That's what I want to know. I'm very lucky.''

Asked whether she was in love with Assange - who became a wanted man after he leaked secret American documents - she replied: ''In love with Julian? In love with him? No. I have a romantic partner.''