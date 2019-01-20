Pamela Anderson has admitted she ''misses'' her two sons, Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21, since she moved to France whilst they live together in California.
Pamela Anderson ''misses'' her children since moving to France
The 51-year-old actress has two adult sons, Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21, but the two pair chose to stay in California when she told them she was relocating to the European country rather than move with their mother.
Pamela - who had her children with her first husband, Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, 56 - is proud that her boys have their own lives in the US and was thrilled when the brothers decided to buy a house together to live in with each other, but she just ''can't wait'' for the next time see her kids.
Speaking to Silvia Toffanin on Italy's Canale5 TV show 'Verissimo', she said: ''I miss my children. You know I live in France now and they have very busy lives. I can't wait for the next time they'll come visit me.
''They are 22 and 21 and they just bought a house together in California. They are very independent, I couldn't be prouder of them. One is an actor and the other is a musician and they don't need their mother anymore.''
Pamela tries to keep up to date with her boys lives from afar including their romantic endeavours, however, Brandon is more inclined to share the secrets of his love life than Brandon.
She said: ''Brandon has an off-and-on girlfriend, Dylan depends ... But they are very romantic. And they have great taste when it comes to women.
''They really care about me. They give me lots of presents, they invite me to dinner, they buy me flowers. It's amazing.''
The former 'Baywatch' star relocated to France for her French soccer player boyfriend Adil Rami, 33, and although she is very happy with the sportsman she hasn't thought about marriage - yet.
When asked if she thinks she will ever marry her beau, the four times married beauty answered: ''Who knows? There is a slim chance.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Superhero Movie Trailer Superhero Movie will be released in UK cinemas on May 16th 2008....
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...
The "Scary Movie" horror spoofs must be some kind of mutant, alien movie franchise. There's...