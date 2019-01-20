Pamela Anderson ''misses'' her children since moving to France

The 51-year-old actress has two adult sons, Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21, but the two pair chose to stay in California when she told them she was relocating to the European country rather than move with their mother.

Pamela - who had her children with her first husband, Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, 56 - is proud that her boys have their own lives in the US and was thrilled when the brothers decided to buy a house together to live in with each other, but she just ''can't wait'' for the next time see her kids.

Speaking to Silvia Toffanin on Italy's Canale5 TV show 'Verissimo', she said: ''I miss my children. You know I live in France now and they have very busy lives. I can't wait for the next time they'll come visit me.

''They are 22 and 21 and they just bought a house together in California. They are very independent, I couldn't be prouder of them. One is an actor and the other is a musician and they don't need their mother anymore.''

Pamela tries to keep up to date with her boys lives from afar including their romantic endeavours, however, Brandon is more inclined to share the secrets of his love life than Brandon.

She said: ''Brandon has an off-and-on girlfriend, Dylan depends ... But they are very romantic. And they have great taste when it comes to women.

''They really care about me. They give me lots of presents, they invite me to dinner, they buy me flowers. It's amazing.''

The former 'Baywatch' star relocated to France for her French soccer player boyfriend Adil Rami, 33, and although she is very happy with the sportsman she hasn't thought about marriage - yet.

When asked if she thinks she will ever marry her beau, the four times married beauty answered: ''Who knows? There is a slim chance.''