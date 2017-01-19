Pamela Anderson is helping Russian orphans find homes.

The former 'Baywatch' star is backing the 'Read to Me' campaign launched by the Change One Life charity and appears in a video hosted on the campaign's website and on YouTube in which she recites the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale 'Princess and the Pea' about a bedraggled princess who is made to prove she's worthy of marrying her prince.

In the story - penned in 1835 - the princess arrives at the palace soaked from the rain and grubby from being out in the cold and is ordered to sleep on twenty mattresses by the queen to prove she's royalty.

In the morning, the princess is asked how she slept and replies ''very badly'', proving she is a real princess ''because she had felt the pea right through the twenty mattresses''.

After reading the tome to ''all the orphans in Russia and all over the world,'' Pamela urges people to lend their support to the cause, and says: ''There, that's a true story. Help me to support the 'Read To Me' project, join the 'Read To Me' channel, let's turn their days into a fairy tale.''

The 49-year-old blonde bombshell - who has two sons, Brandon, 20, and Dylan, 19, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - is a committed philanthropist and animal rights supporter.

In recent months, Pamela has launched a 'Sensual Revolution' campaign with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach to warn of the dangers of online pornography and has worked with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on a project to stop mass salmon farming in Canada and called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to impose a UK ban on wild animal acts in circuses.