Pamela Anderson has admitted she is not a fan of threesomes and she fears video games and pornography are turning men asexual.
Pamela Anderson hates having threesomes with ''jealous'' partners.
The Playboy icon - who famously recorded a sex tape with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, with whom she has sons Brandon, 22, and 20-year-old Dylan, in 1995 - has admitted she can't stand group sex because she doesn't like getting under the sheets with someone she is not in love with and boyfriends who are envious of the third participant.
During a Q&A with Dazed magazine, the 51-year-old actress said: ''I have never had a threesome or group sex in a positive way.
''But to each their own.
''All my lovers were too jealous.
''Except for maybe one that fantasised about me being with a woman and watching us. It sounds tempting sometimes. But I'm too romantic. I don't enjoy sex without love and commitment. It's not mechanical or to show off. It's about intimacy and sharing secrets.''
The 'Baywatch' star also admitted she feels technology, specifically video games like 'Fortnite', watching too much porn and fantasies about cyber films, are turning men off sex.
She said: ''Does he watch a lot of explicit pornographers or video games? Does he feel numb? Is he sure of his sexuality?
''Too much masturbation or fantasies about cyber film stars or video games like Fortnite seem to be an addiction.
''Or maybe it's an evolution in the age of technology and germ phobias.''
Pamela has been married four times - to Motley Crue star Tommy from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and twice to Rick Solomon from 2007 to 2008, and again in 2014 until 2015.
She looks set to be heading down the aisle once again, with reports that she is to tie the knot with her new beau Adil Rami.
A friend of the couple recently said: ''They're so loved-up.''
The blonde bombshell sparked speculation the pair were engaged after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger while out for dinner in Hollywood - just days after she introduced her man to her beloved mother.
Pamela has been dating the soccer star since they met at a Formula One grand prix in Monaco in May in 2017.
