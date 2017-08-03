Pamela Anderson doesn't use Instagram for ''personal reasons''.

The 58-year-old former Playboy cover star has revealed she once stopped using all forms of technology to get away from social media and was even offered a movie role based on her huge following on the app, but she turned it down because she thought it was ''really bad''.

Speaking about social media, Pamela said: ''I shut down my computer and cellphone for six months one time.

''I thought the social media thing was c**p, because one time I was offered a movie, but in the contract they said, 'You have so many followers', this and that, and I said, 'I'm not getting involved with this. This is really bad, and I don't want anything to do with it.'

''So I threw it all away. But then I started to realise, you can use it for good and I started to kind of slowly get back into it. It's not for personal reasons, but all the things I believe in.''

The 'Baywatch' babe now insists she only uses her online profiles to promote her work and spread the word about feminist issues and animal rights.

What's more, she has even decided to write a book for youngsters who judge how well their life is progressing by how many followers they have online.

The book is based on ''desensitisation'', a behavioural therapy, which Pamela has learnt about through WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

On her book, which is called 'The Sensual Revolution', she told the latest issue of W Magazine: ''I worry about young people whose self-worth is based on how many followers they have or how many likes they have.

''That's why I'm writing a book right now called 'The Sensual Revolution' which is about desensitisation.

''It's just amazing, the statistics and what people are going through right now, and how young people are experiencing fame in this bizarre way.

''But, that's part of life, and you can't always complain about new technology, and true information is good. Julian [Assange] always says, 'As much information as possible is good, and you have to weed through it because some is wrong and some is right. But the truth is the truth.'''