Pamela Anderson has penned a letter to a Flemish minister to ask for a push for a ban on fur farming.

The long-standing animal advocate has sent a letter to Ben Weyts, Flemish Minister for Mobility, Public Works, the Vlaamse Rand, Tourism and Animal Welfare, asking for the law to ban fur farming to come into force as soon as possible.

Writing on behalf of PETA and Belgian animal-protection group GAIA, she shared: ''As a passionate animal-protection advocate, I was delighted to learn from my friends at PETA and GAIA that you've pledged to ban fur farming in the Flemish Region. I'm concerned, however, as it's now December, and - despite having previously announced that you'd bring forward legislation by the end of the year - still, no law prohibiting this cruel industry has been proposed.

''Every day that such legislation is delayed is a day of misery for the more than 200,000 minks on fur farms in Flanders. These wild animals are kept in cramped wire cages that deny them any opportunity to carry out their natural behavior, such as running and swimming. This confinement causes them such intense psychological distress that many go insane and begin to mutilate themselves. After a lifetime of suffering, confinement, and frustration, they're killed for a frivolous fashion accessory that no one needs - and increasingly, no one wants.''

In the letter, Pamela called for Weyts to ''honour'' the commitment he had made and ''propose this important piece of legislation without delay''.

She added: ''Please, honour your commitment to ban fur factory farming in Flanders and propose this important piece of legislation without delay. In doing so, you'd be joining Austria, Croatia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and closer to home, the Brussels-Capital and Walloon regions of Belgium, which have already banned fur farms, recognizing that this barbaric cruelty is unacceptable in a civilized, progressive country.''

Pamela has been a passionate campaigner to ban animal fur, writing letters to the likes of Kim Kardashian West to ask them to swap to faux fur.