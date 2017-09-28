Pamela Anderson has posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late Hugh Hefner, hailing him ''the most important person in her life''.

The blonde bombshell has been left devastated after finding out her dear friend passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday (27.09.17), and has shared a lengthy post about everything the Playboy magazine founder taught her over the years.

The 50-year-old model first posed for the publication in 1989 and appeared in its' pages 15 times, and donned the cover and stripped naked one final time for the last ever issue with nudity in 2016.

In a short video of herself in lingerie with mascara running down her face from crying, Pamela could simply be heard saying, ''goodbye Hef'' in the clip.

The 'Baywatch' babe also revealed that the last time she saw Hugh, he was carrying a letter with her name on it in his pocket and was so frail, he didn't want her to see how ill he really was.

She captioned the picture: ''Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner

I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit

I am me because of you / You taught me everything important about freedom and respect.

''Outside of my family / You were the most important person in my life.

''You gave me my life ... People tell me all the time

''That I was your favorite ... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you / You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see.

''You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it... (sic)''

Pamela also recalled how he'd told her she was the poster girl for Playboy and how he taught her to live life ''recklessly'', and thanked him for allowing her to be herself.

She continued: ''Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now.

''I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me.

''Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else.

''Live recklessly with unfiltered abandon.

''You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about.

''I was the one.

''You said... ''I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you.

''There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) / You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free

''Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... ''It's movie time'' ... (sic)''

Pamela also thanked the publishing visionary for making the world a ''freer and sexier place'' and for supporting her sons - Brandon 21, and 19-year-old Dylan - whom she has with ex-husband Tommy Lee, and said she'll miss him dearly.

She finished: ''You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us.

''With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. ''Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous

''And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela (sic)''