Former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Pamela Anderson has hit out at reality TV and described the genre as ''an epidemic of ugliness'.
The former 'Baywatch' actress - who has starred on the likes of 'Dancing On Ice' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the past - has taken to social media called for an end to reality shows, and insisted the genre can leave people feeling ''used'' with no sense ''of accomplishment''.
She tweeted: ''Did I enjoy being on a reality show? Please no more reality shows or reality stars.. even France is polluted with them - it's an epidemic of ugliness, superficial competitions, desperate and exploitive - for the artist.
''You are usually bullied into doing TV like this by agents fighting over commissions - you're left without any great amount of joy or money - you feel used, dirty, and with no feeling of accomplishment.''
Pamela has been outspoken on her Twitter profile in the past, and in January this year she hit out at adult movies and insisted they don't depict real ''love'', adding she's far more interested in the ''brave and radical men'' who are engaged in current events - especially if they follow her in eating a plant-based diet.
She tweeted: ''The worst lovers watch porn - numb, desensitized .. needing more and more variety even violent .. Porn is not what love looks like Brave and radical men who read and who are engaged in the world are sexy. Vegans make the best lovers - it's proven.''
The 51-year-old actress - who has sons Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21, with ex-husband Tommy Lee and is now dating soccer star Adil Rami - also hit out at video games and urged parents to intervene before their children develop unhealthy attachments to both porn and games consoles.
In another Twitter post, Pamela - who infamously had a sex tape with Tommy leaked in 1995 before reaching a settlement with Internet Entertainment Group (IEG) over its distribution - wrote: ''Empty Head disease Porn and PlayStation We've lost many good men to this GONE No return. Talk to our children As young adults we can make our own choices. But, it's a slippery slope I [pray] kids can be brave rebel against it all. Nightmare.''
