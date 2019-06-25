Pamela Anderson has accused Adil Rami of leading a ''double life''.

The 51-year-old actress had been dating the soccer star for two years but has claimed the ''monster'' was still dating the Sidonie Biemont, the mother of his three-year-old twins throughout their relationship - and the other woman was just as shocked.

She wrote on Instagram: ''It's hard to accept

''The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.

''I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I'm devastated

to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life.

''He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ?

''But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women's hearts and minds like this -

''I'm sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.''

In a comment on her post, she also wrote: ''I'm glad I spoke to his ex. My God. He lied to her about all too. She's also in shock and is very sad. It's the evidence I needed to move on. He can't hurt us more.(sic)''

The former 'Baywatch' star - who claimed she had to tell her story on Instagram because Adil warned her he and his family ''controlled'' the media - went on to brand the sportsman ''insecure'' and suggested he had been possessive and controlling.

She wrote: ''I don't think Î'll recover easily from this.

''I am not a stupid girl. I felt many times his lies, his excuses.

''But we were together every day - unless I went away to work.

''This was always hard because he did not trust me? He was very insecure?

''He wanted me next to him always - or vidéo every location I was?, with who?

''I learned to accept this as normal. And even found myself asking him the same ridiculous questions?''

The blonde beauty went on to suggest the 33-year-old soccer ace had isolated her from friends who had warned her about the relationship.

She wrote: ''Some knew all along.

''David Lachapelle told me from the beginning that he was a liar.

''That he was not to be trusted.

''He told him to his face and looked at me and said.Pamela this is a fling. Don't get your heart involved. I didn't listen .

''I was not allowed to see David more after this.

''He cut my 'crazy' friends one by one out of my life.(sic)''

Pamela claimed she had previously tried to leave Adil ''10 times'' but she is now determined to walk away and return to the US because she is ''scared'' of him.

She posted: ''I will leave France now.

''He has tried all - He has sent flowers letters - I did not accept.

''He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a body guard

because he scares me.

''He has hurt me and threatened me many times (sic)''