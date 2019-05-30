Pamela Adlon has joined Judd Apatow's latest comedy about Pete Davidson's life.

The 52-year-old actress-and-screenwriter is set to star in an unknown role in the untitled semi-autobiographical film revolving around the 'Saturday Night Live' comic, which is set for release on June 19, 2020.

The film's script has been penned by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus and Apatow will produce the picture for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel.

Pete, 25, grew up in Staten Island, New York, and lost his firefighter father in the September 11 Twin Towers terror attack, when he was just seven, and the comedian has previously admitted that the death of his parent has greatly influenced his stand-up routines - which he started at the age of 16.

Pete was also previously engaged to Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, 25, as well as pop superstar Ariana Grande, 25, who he popped the question to after just four weeks of dating.

Pamela joins Maude Apatow - the daughter of director Judd and Leslie Mann - who will play Pete's on-screen sister in the movie.

Maude has previously featured in her dad's early films including 'Knocked Up', 'Funny People' and 'This is 40'.

Pamela is best known for the acclaimed FX comedy drama 'Better Things' - which she created, wrote, directed and starred in - which follows Adlon as a divorced actress who raises her three daughters on her own.

The series and Adlon's performance have been praised, and Adlon was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017 and 2018. The show received a Peabody Award in April 2017.