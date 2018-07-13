Paloma Faith's record label want her to be less political.

The 36-year-old singer may have scored her first number one album with 'The Architect' - which addressed feminism, politics and immigration issues - and while she's proud of the response to the record, executives are ''worried'' about her strong opinions and want her to write about ''heartbreak''.

She said: ''Do you know what? My record label is still worried about it. They say, 'Could you start writing about heartbreak again please?'

''I tell them, 'I'll bloody write what I want to write!'

''But I'm really moved by the fact that people are listening to the lyrics because they're so important to me. When I see thousands of people mouthing the words, they've obviously listened.

''There is one on the album called WW3 and I always say, 'This one is dedicated to Donald Trump' before I sing it, the first line is, 'What kind of man gets a thrill from the life he's taken?'

''Everyone is singing it back to me, hands in the air. I feel this is important.''

The 'Crybaby' singer - who has a 17-month-old child with boyfriend Leyman Lahcine - thinks it is an important part of being an ''artist'' to try and ''influence'' listeners and get them to examine their own opinions.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I also just wrote this song for my child about apologising for the world that I've brought them into, I've only just written it and am calling it 'This World Is Not Good Enough'.

''Of course, a song isn't going to change the world but if you can gradually drip into the folds of society and somehow influence people or get them to listen or look in a different way, then your work is done as an artist I think.''