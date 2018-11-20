Paloma Faith has joked she ''fanatically stalked'' her partner's ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

The 37-year-old singer wrote a song named 'Your Ex' - which features on the 'Zeitgeist Edition' of her album 'The Architect' - about a time when she became ''obsessed'' with her boyfriend Leyman Lahcine's former girlfriend on social media when she was on maternity leave caring for their child.

In an interview on 'This Morning', Paloma said: ''For 'The Zeitgeist' ... it's about my personal experience. So I've gone back to writing from an emotional perspective. I've found I write better in hindsight then in the moment and now my child is approaching two years old, I'm a bit better at knowing what happened. There's one for my baby, there's one for my mother. Then there is like a funny on that is about me being obsessed, but it's true!

''When I was breast feeding in a dark room by my boyfriend's ex-girlfriend stalking on Instagram. I got fanatical. It's called 'Your Ex' this song and it's all about the imaginary world that she's so amazing and why did you leave her. So it's quite feminist because it's very, like, 'Oh god she's beautiful and intelligent.' It went from obsession to actual love. I think I loved her.''

Paloma welcomed her child - whose gender she is refusing to reveal - in December 2016, and she willing admits that partnered with her joy at becoming a parent were some hard times too.

She explained: ''I think it was much more difficult than I anticipated because I hadn't heard the truth and not enough people talk about it.

''I found it difficult, the pull between wanting to be the greatest mother ever, and also trying to sustain and inherently sort of selfish career.

''You have to be quite egotistical to some level but also self-deprecating to be an artist and musician. It was quite hard to find a balance between those two things.''