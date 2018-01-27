Paloma Faith used to get inappropriately propositioned when she worked in a Victoria's Secret lingerie store.

The 36-year-old pop star - who has a 13-month-old child with partner Leyman Lahcine - was a sales assistant for the world famous brand before finding fame as a singer and used to get bombarded with racy requests by customers who misunderstood what might be going on inside the store.

In an interview with Q magazine, she said: ''I'm quite hard to embarrass but there was a lot of people coming in who didn't know it was a knickers shop and thought it was like a peep show or knocking shop, a place to come in for a quick (thrill) or whatever. They'd come up and ask for a private room and I'd be like, 'What are you talking about?' ''

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer used to deal with her fair share of famous customers, but isn't allowed to reveal anything about their purchases.

Asked the most famous person she'd served in the store, she said: ''Beyonce and Angelina Jolie. Both of them are sort of neck and neck when it comes to who's the most famous. I'm not allowed to talk about it though because I signed a confidentiality agreement.''

Paloma also used to work in a pub alongside Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, but admitted her skills behind the bar weren't anything special.

She said: ''I don't think I cared enough. Ricky was my supervisor and he was quite horrible but he wasn't really. He used to make me lift a lot of barrels of beer and when I said, 'I'm not strong enough' he'd be like, 'Yes you are - just do it.' He'd be watching me struggling and laughing. I worked for 14 years in most of the bars in Leeds and Eat London and I' still never pulled a good pint. But I was good for the laughs!''