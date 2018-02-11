Paloma Faith was bedridden for three months after giving birth.

The 'Stone Cold Sober' singer suffered a string of complications after welcoming her and partner Leyman Lahcine's first child - whose name and gender she hasn't disclosed - into the world 13 months ago and admitted she was ''very disappointed'' that her health problems means she couldn't start parenthood in the way she would have liked.

She said: ''Having a baby is the most difficult thing I've done.

''Everything that could go wrong did: I had an emergency caesarean section, then I developed an infection in my womb and was in bed for three months.

''I felt very disappointed - I'd wanted a baby for so long, but in those early weeks I felt as though I couldn't be the mother I wanted to be.

''Not enough people talk about how hard childbirth can be because they worry it might undermine the love they have for their child.''

However, the 36-year-old star's ''living hell'' hasn't put her off wanting to have more children.

She added to You magazine: ''I found it a living hell, yet it's the best thing I've ever done and I'd love to do it again.''

Paloma admitted it was ''really difficult'' not to ''resent'' her artist partner after she gave birth because it was a difficult adjustment for them all.

She said: ''After you've given birth, it's really difficult not to resent your partner. They cannot do what you've just done and they cannot help you for ages because the baby just wants you. It's been hard to adjust [to becoming a family of three] but I think we're really strong and definitely soulmates.''

The 'New York' singer - who was briefly married to chef Rian Haynes in 2005 - insists tying the knot again isn't at the top of her priority list.

She said: ''I might get married when I'm 70 to spice things up because I'm stuck with him [Leyman] now - I've got his kid! With marriage I'd never say never again but it's not on my to-do list.

'' I got married very frivolously a long time ago, even though I knew he wasn't the love of my life. I was trying to be a bit rock'n'roll, going, 'What the hell, let's do it!'

''Ten months later, I had that horrible sinking feeling and thought, 'What have I done?' ''